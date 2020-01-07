Letter: Trump knows that actions speak louder than words

Regarding “US kills Iran’s most powerful general in Baghdad airstrike” (Jan. 2): Did President Donald Trump do the wrong thing in taking out Gen. Qassem Soleimani? Only time will tell. If it was the wrong thing to do, Trump will pay for it at the ballot box.
However, I’m not so sure it was the wrong thing and here’s why: In one respect, he did the same thing that President Barack Obama did, i.e., he drew a line in the sand. Trump did nothing when Iran shot down one of our drones and then later hit a Saudi Arabian refinery. However, when Iran killed an American, Trump drew a line in the sand. The only difference is that Trump did it with actions rather than words. Never were the words “actions speak louder than words” more true.
I think this is the message that should be communicated to all Iranians: Iranian citizens who take direction from their leaders are just following orders. They are not the target. Rather, the targets are those doing the directing and then sitting back and thinking they are safe. Soleimani made that mistake.
Regardless of whether Trump is right or wrong, I believe it is wrong for Americans to, in essence, take Iran’s position. I believe doing so weakens America.
George Hessler • St. Louis County