Letter: Trump left a total mess in America for Biden to clean up

Donald Trump’s completely incompetent administration left the country mired in a mess that rivals the failed policies that Franklin Roosevelt inherited from Herbert Hoover, which led to the Great Depression of the 1930s. This may be worse, considering the pathetic response to a pandemic that has taken over 450,000 lives.

Trump ran on messages such as “make America great again” and “drain the swamp.” If this is making things great, I’d hate to see what worse would be. The swamp multiplied exponentially under Trump. And the current GOP enablers who continue to support Trumpism are nothing short of a fascist coalition.