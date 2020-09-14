Letter: Trump lied about coronavirus to ensure his reelection

President Donald Trump’s supporters seem to be supportive of his decision to withhold the truth — also known as lying — from citizens about the seriousness of the coronavirus (“Trump denies he lied despite tape,” Sept. 11). His supporters should question his motive for lying about this issue.
Perhaps he was concerned for the people who might panic about the disease. Or maybe it was to be able to encourage everyone to continue going to work, shopping in stores and going to bars and restaurants, entertainment venues, etc., so that the economy would thrive and he could boast in his reelection speech that he had kept the economy growing despite the pandemic. Did he order that all schoolchildren return to a physical school out of concern for the children’s education, or because he wanted to free the parents to go back to work to help the economy?
I propose to his supporters that Trump did not disclose the seriousness of the coronavirus because of concern for his reelection. This is not so difficult to believe. Supporters should see that the overwhelming motivation for all of his actions is to be reelected, and that he will do anything, including hiding the truth about the potentially devastating nature of the pandemic, to win.
Marcelle Soda • St. Louis
