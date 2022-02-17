Letter: Trump lied, but country was better under his presidency

In 2024, Democrats will probably stick with their incumbent, President Joe Biden, as their party’s candidate. And it appears that Donald Trump will be the GOP candidate. If Trump wants the nomination, I believe he’ll get it. The upcoming off-year elections will give an indication of how the 2024 election could be decided.

I voted for Trump in 2016, fully believing the Hillary Clinton would destroy our republic, but I did not vote for him in 2020. When I vote for president, it’s for the occupant of the Oval Office, not a demigod who believes he can do no wrong. Instead, we have now put into office Biden, a man who I think is past his prime and who I believe deserted our commitments in Afghanistan. Plus, inflation is growing, the pandemic still isn’t under control, and Russia seems to want to begin World War III.

So do we keep Biden in 2024, or do we bring back the demigod? At least Trump appeared to have slowed down North Korea, inflation was lower, there were better trade agreements, and he kept Russia guessing if he would act like he did by withdrawing from Syria. Should we trust Trump again? He was a liar, but in my opinion, he was a strong leader.

Phil Reagan • Wentzville