 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump lost, get over it; it’s time to call the moving vans
0 comments

Letter: Trump lost, get over it; it’s time to call the moving vans

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Supreme Court rejects Republican attack on Biden victory

President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, to Olympic gold medalist and former University of Iowa wrestling coach Dan Gable in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

 Patrick Semansky

Regarding “Missouri House may return to Capitol next week to join with Trump in claims of election fraud” (Dec. 10): Enough is enough. The country has spoken. Our Constitution guarantees our right to choose who leads our extraordinary country.

This year, an overwhelming number of Americans chose President-elect Joe Biden. It is an absolute disgrace and embarrassment that members of Congress, who each swore an oath to defend our Constitution, have yet to recognize and support Biden. Instead, they sit silently, and we have to listen to a whining lame duck President Donald Trump falsely claim, like a petulant child: It’s not fair!

Trump is, in my opinion, a pathological liar and con-man who is attempting to overturn the will of the American people and our Constitutional rights. It is way past time for reticent lawmakers to confront the bully and tell him that it’s over, he lost and it’s time to call the movers. Enough is enough.

Janice Banks • O’Fallon, Mo.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports