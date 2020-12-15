Letter: Trump lost the election. His supporters must face reality.

Regarding "Supreme Court rejects Republican attack on Biden victory" (Dec. 11): In the late 1990s, the Hale-Bopp comet appeared. Along with the comet, there was a great buildup of hope. A cult known as Heaven’s Gate believed that coming behind the comet was a giant starship sent by an advanced civilization that would come and show us new and marvelous ways to save our planet. Even some who didn’t believe watched the comet with hope and wonder that maybe we could be delivered from our own self-destruction.

President Donald Trump’s cult held that same kind of hope and wonder when the Texas case was submitted to the Supreme Court. Supporters hoped the court would deliver the election to Trump. After all, Trump had seated three justices himself. Alas, like the comet, the vain hope for Trump and his devotees was all fizz and no pop. The case was dismissed Friday without a single dissent. The Electoral College voted Joe Biden into office on Monday.