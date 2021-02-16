Letter: Trump loves terrorists and thinks they're special

Regarding "Trump looks to reassert himself after impeachment acquittal" (Feb. 15): What do you say about a president who had just watched terrorists kill a policeman and desecrate the Capitol and then goes out and tells the terrorists, “We love you. You’re very special”?

When the British attacked Washington in 1814 and tried to burn down the White House, did James Madison tell the Redcoats, “We love you. You’re very special”?

When the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941, did Franklin Roosevelt send a letter to Japan's prime minister to say, “We love you. You’re very special”?

When al-Qaida destroyed the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, did George W. Bush call Osama Bin Laden and say, “We love you. You’re very special”?

Of course not. But none of those presidents were power-mad maniacs trying to subvert an election.

Just because the insurrectionists were homegrown and proud MAGA-hat wearers, it didn't make them any less destructive than foreign terrorists.