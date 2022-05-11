Letter: Trump loyalists turned authors deserve label of cowards

Regarding the editorial "Another day, another redemption book project from a former Trump official " (May 1): Every time a new tell-all book is published from the insiders in Donald Trump's White House, my blood boils. All these enablers should be investigated instead of being rewarded with royalties for not trying to save this country from someone I regard as a madman.

Just imagine what it would have meant if just a few of them had had the courage to step forward and tell us what was really going on. Perhaps even the Capitol insurrection would have been avoided. These people are not authors; they are cowards and deserve nothing but our disdain instead of our dollars for finally saying what a lot of us already knew. Our democracy was in grave danger and will continue to be until we vote in people who truly care about this country and what direction we are going in.