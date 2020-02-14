Letter: Trump makes little effort to reach out beyond his base

Regarding “Trump plunges into New Hampshire race, aiming to rattle Dems” (Feb. 11): While not surprising, I was a little curious as to why President Donald Trump would call on his base to disrupt the Democratic caucus process in Iowa and the New Hampshire primary. It’s not like these borderline morally acceptable tactics would dissuade a blue voter to give up and then go red. My guess, it would have the opposite effect.
Trump has made absolutely no outreach to move me or those like me. Instead, every day it’s mean-spirited and bullying behavior that serves to stoke his base. But it still surprised me that some of his followers were happy to mindlessly follow his lead to disrupt and basically cheat our fair election process. It’s just another day in America under Trump’s presidency. At the end of each day, I comfort myself by being thankful he’s not married to my daughter.
Terese McGrath • St. Louis County