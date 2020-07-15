Letter: Trump makes mockery of the sacred jury system

Regarding the editorial ”Stone lied for Trump. Trump commuted Stone’s sentence. Republicans stay silent.” (July 14): President Donald Trump recently proclaimed that “people are very happy” with his commutation of Roger Stone’s prison sentence. Apart from the absence of any support for that claim, I am confident that those people do not include the 12 jurors who did their civic duty by sitting through a multiday trial and unanimously convicted Stone of these serious felonies, including lying under oath and witness intimidation.
Serving on a jury can be a thankless task. At nominal jury pay, jurors lose days away from their jobs and personal lives to ensure that we have a fair and impartial justice system. Unlike the president, the Stone jurors had no personal stake in the outcome of the trial because if they did, they would have been excluded from jury service. What a slap in the face to those jurors to have their conscientious deliberations and judgment thrown aside by the stroke of the president’s pen.
All Americans, regardless of political views, should feel the sting of that slap. We cannot maintain a justice system if citizen jurors’ service and judgment is cavalierly dismissed by a president who, out of perverse loyalty or fear, protects crony friends from punishment for their crimes.
Sally Barker • St. Louis
