Letter: Trump may drag GOP down path blazed by Hoover

On March 4, 1933, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, a Democrat, entered office as the 32nd president of the United States, succeeding Republican President Herbert Hoover. Currently, what is more worthy of study are the reasons for why party affiliation played a significant role in Roosevelt’s election and that of his successor, Harry S. Truman. Roosevelt remained in office until his death in 1945, with Truman serving from then until 1953.

Not until two decades after Hoover’s inauguration in 1929 did the Republican Party finally manage to place another candidate in the White House. In his book “The Fifties,” David Halberstam helps to explain this: The Republicans “had been out of office since 1932. The shadow of the Depression still hung over them, and the Democrats were still running against Herbert Hoover, portraying the Republicans as the party of cold, uncaring bankers.”