Letter: Trump may have damaged democracy beyond repair

Regarding “Emails show Trump pressured Justice Department over 2020 election” (June 15): It’s increasingly apparent that Donald Trump acted more like a chief executive officer of a major corporation than president of the United States. He hired and fired at will, with all decisions based upon fealty. Those around him walked in fear, bowed when commanded, and agreed to whatever he said. He used public humiliation and threats to legislators. And now we see that even the Department of Justice jumped to do his bidding.

Trump was quick to discard one presidential norm after another. He had no patience for the daily staff briefing. He eliminated press conferences. He rejected instructions from health experts, and he created secret alliances with our enemies. He refused to accept the election result and scorned the peaceful transfer of power.