Letter: Trump might be hurt if people are more educated

I really do applaud President Donald Trump’s eagerness to reopen schools. It is a shrewd political effort. Until now, his largest group of supporters has been white men without college degrees. Well, the more young kids who can finish school and graduate, the more of them who may go on to college and earn degrees. That should help.
On the other hand, it’s always wise to be careful what you wish for. The more hours kids spend in school, the fewer hours they can devote to watching Fox News. Better yet, the more educated one is, the more one learns to make sound judgments and think clearly. I’m not sure that would help Trump.
Jamie Spencer • Des Peres
