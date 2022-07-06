Letter: Trump must be held accountable if country is to heal

Regarding the letter "Offer Trump a pardon if he will just go away quietly" (July 2): I believe the suggestion that President Biden pardon Donald Trump to promote healing in our country could not be more flawed. Abraham Lincoln believed he would help the nation heal when he chose not to hold Confederate leaders accountable for their treason. Instead, this led us on the disastrous road to Jim Crow. Millions of taxpayer dollars were used to erect statues of the traitors in cities all across the South. It is difficult to see what healing has resulted from either of these. Gerald Ford pardoned Richard Nixon thinking that it would help the country heal after Watergate, but instead caused the phrase, “No man is above the law” to ring hollow.