Letter: Trump must prioritize public health, not public relations

Why are there no calls for President Donald Trump to resign? Is there any doubt that if this pandemic had happened under any other president, Republican or Democrat, that the federal government would have shown some leadership? Under Trump, all we have are excuses like it’s a Democrat hoax, and false assurances like we’ll return to normal by Easter.

Trump has treated the pandemic like a public relations problem, not one of public health.

Trump wanted the economy to roar back, and goaded governors to lift shutdowns prematurely. Now he’s forcing schools to reopen.

We have the worst pandemic statistics in this country because we have the worst leadership — Trump and the Republicans, who would rather see thousands of Americans die than demand he do his job. The economy is destroyed, our hospitals are about to reach capacity in several states, and he still does nothing.

Trump needs to go. Now. Do we want half a million dead by November?

Amy Barrett • St. Louis

