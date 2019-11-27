Regarding “An insider warns that Trump won’t go quietly. That danger is real.” (Nov. 17): I read with much interest Kevin McDermott’s column in which he stated: “An insider warns that Trump won’t go quietly. His hypnotized base makes that danger real.” I would add that President Donald Trump knows good and well that if he is not reelected, he will no longer be a sitting president who cannot be indicted.
Trump knows that when he is out of office, because of all the things he has done to earn a lawless image, he could be indicted and could go to jail. Therefore, to stay in office and save himself, he would do anything dangerous and tragic to our great country in order to win the next election. Trump fears jail time.
Nancy Reeves • Kirkwood