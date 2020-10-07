 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump needs to be removed before disaster happens
Regarding the editorial "Trump's ego-fueled SUV ride is the latest reason for voters to apply the brakes." (Oct. 5): President Donald Trump is making irresponsible decisions. He is exposing staff, Secret Service, family and more to the coronavirus by not staying in quarantine, going for joy rides and leaving the hospital early.

He is obviously not heeding advice from doctors and advisers. He seems to think he is all powerful and all knowledgeable. This behavior is extremely dangerous from the perspective of foreign relations and exposes our country to needless dangers and possibly unprovoked war. His yes-men subordinates are too weak to stop his behavior and stand up to this reckless man.

He may think he is great, but he is acting foolish. He needs to be removed before disaster happens.

Steve Wulff • Richmond Heights 

