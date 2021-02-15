 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump negates accomplishments by being a sore loser
Letter: Trump negates accomplishments by being a sore loser

Imagine watching the Super Bowl and, at the end of the game, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes complained the game was rigged and victory was stolen from him. The referees were against him, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheated. I think most people would ignore Mahomes and paint him as a whiner and sore loser.

And so it is with Donald Trump: a whiner and sore loser. I voted for Trump. I think he did some great things for this country, and I'm very disappointed to see President Joe Biden working to undo all those things. It's too bad that Trump tarnished his achievements with his embarrassing and dangerous antics after the election. In my book, I would like to say: You're fired.

Dan Kaufmann • O’Fallon, Mo. 

