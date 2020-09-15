Letter: Trump never admits mistakes or takes responsibility

Our country is living in a historic once-in-a-century crisis. However, if you listen to leadership or the opinion of some in this country, this pandemic is not urgent. If you want to solve problems or prevent disaster, you have to first admit there is a crisis. We are in the seventh month of this pandemic, and it continues to cost lives. How many lives need to be lost, how many jobs need to disappear before this is really taken seriously?
According to quotes he gave to reporter Bob Woodward, President Donald Trump has never wanted to admit the seriousness and basically downplayed the issue (“As Trump played down virus, health experts’ alarm grew,” Sept. 13). We are in a crisis. Would someone wake him up from his slumber? His total lack of empathy and concern is sending us to possible disaster. He uses the tactic of fear to attempt to gain support of suburban voters by fabricating a crisis and spreading racist dissent. Is that working?
Trump’s priorities for raising fear are central to his strategy of sowing divisiveness. A president who relishes using fear to gain support has missed an obvious opportunity. How stupid is that? Speaks volumes, doesn’t it? Wake up, America.
Ron French • O’Fallon, Mo.
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.