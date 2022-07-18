 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Trump-nominated justices misled Congress about Roe

Regarding “Abortion ruling prompts variety of reactions from states” (July 13): In my opinion, the three Trump-nominated Supreme Court justices who helped overturn Roe v. Wade all misled, or outright lied, to the Senate during their confirmation hearings or interviews.

I believe these justices should be impeached and removed from office. All three of these justices were served up to Trump by the ultra-right wing Federalist Society. Christian evangelicals and Christian nationalists were elated by this decision.

While on a trip through southern Missouri recently, I saw many Trump yard signs nearly two years after the election. Many were flying American flags to show their patriotism. It reminded me of a quote made during the 1930s as fascism was building in Europe: “When fascism comes to America it will be wrapped in a flag and waving a cross.”

Rick Mudd • Wildwood

