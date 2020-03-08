Letter: Trump not a unifier, he just loves attention

Regarding the letter “The Post-Dispatch’s hate of Trump is very obvious” (March 2): If you talk about someone who foments hate, you need to start with President Donald Trump. How many people has he denigrated because they disagree with him or he disagrees with them? Trump calls people names instead of respectfully discussing or disagreeing in an intelligent manner. He uses superlatives in every conversation as a way of telling how he has solved so many problems.
The letter suggested if Trump could cure cancer, he would still be castigated for his actions. Cure cancer? Ask him, and he will tell you how smart he is and how others are not needed to run the country.
The bottom line is Trump loves controversy and the attention he gets. This country needs a unifier, not Trump, and then we can progress as a nation.
I am a Republican who disagrees with Trump.
Gregory Powers • Ballwin