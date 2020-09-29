 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump only paid what tax laws demanded him to pay
Letter: Trump only paid what tax laws demanded him to pay

The Latest: Biden releases 2019 tax returns ahead of debate

President Donald Trump speaks about coronavirus testing strategy, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

Regarding “NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017” (Sept. 28): I believe President Donald Trump paid the amount of taxes he legally had to pay.

He lost millions the last four years being president, unlike some politicians who made millions in office, like President Barack Obama. I am sure that Trump has been audited several times in the 15 years mentioned in the story.

Roger Bickel • St. Charles

