Letter: Trump only paid what tax laws demanded him to pay

Regarding “NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017” (Sept. 28): I believe President Donald Trump paid the amount of taxes he legally had to pay.
He lost millions the last four years being president, unlike some politicians who made millions in office, like President Barack Obama. I am sure that Trump has been audited several times in the 15 years mentioned in the story.
Roger Bickel • St. Charles
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.