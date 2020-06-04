Letter: Trump out of touch with mail-in ballots, Postal Service

Regarding the editorial “Virus fears fail to sway Trump, Parson, Ashcroft from in-person voting mandate” (May 31): For more than 20 years, I voted by mail for all elections including primary and local races. The Madison County Clerk’s office staff was always efficient and prompt. This March, I cast my ballot in St. Clair County in person at the beginning of the pandemic. While turnout was low and some poll workers wore masks, I still was not comfortable with the situation. Now that we are four months into the pandemic, I find President Donald Trump’s tweets about mail-in ballots offensive and without fact (such ballots will be “fraudulent” and “mail boxes will be robbed”).
Now Trump is attacking another related institution that Americans use everyday — the United States Postal Service. Recently, Trump has demeaned our venerable postal service as “a joke” and has threatened to cut funds and even privatize it. Truth be told, I prefer the Postal Service to its private competitors. For years I have enjoyed using historic commemorative stamps as well as the more recent flat-rate boxes, and just as important are my friendships with neighborhood mail carriers.
Trump lacks respect for our government — its services, duties and employees. The pandemic has hit the Postal Service and its dedicated employees hard. This is just one more example of how out of touch Trump is with the daily lives and work of ordinary Americans.
Mary Sue Dilliard Schusky • O’Fallon, Ill.
