Letter: Trump planned deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol

Regarding “Takeaways: ‘Carnage’ at the Capitol and a case against Trump” (June 10): On Jan. 6, 2021, I saw what I thought at the time was a spontaneous riot at the U. S. Capitol. I was wrong. It was not spontaneous.

According to to the House Jan. 6 Committee, the events that day were premeditated. For the past 18 months, I have asked myself these two questions: What did Trump know? And when did he know it?

These are the same questions asked by the Watergate committee regarding President Richard Nixon. I finally have the answers to these questions. I believe the twice-impeached ex-president conspired, plotted, and even instigated the assault on the Capitol that day, causing death and chaos.

Yet there are Republicans still doubling down on the big lie. Our democracy continues to be at stake.

Donna Sherwood • Wentzville