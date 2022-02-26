Letter: Trump praising Putin and insulting Biden is a traitorous act

Regarding “Trump praises Putin’s Ukraine invasion: ‘Genius’ and ‘savvy’” (Feb 23): It was not long ago that the Republican Party stood in opposition to the incursions of the Soviet Union, the very empire that Russian President Vladimir Putin is now working to restore by the invasions of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and Ukraine proper on Thursday.
That former President Donald Trump is praising our adversary while trashing President Joe Biden strikes me as traitorous. I plan to listen carefully to all of the Missouri Senate candidates’ positions on this matter.
Art Silverblatt • Clayton