Letter: Trump praising Putin and insulting Biden is a traitorous act

Trump G20 US Russia

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin greet each other during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

Friday, June 28, 2019. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

 Associated Press

Regarding “Trump praises Putin’s Ukraine invasion: ‘Genius’ and ‘savvy’” (Feb 23): It was not long ago that the Republican Party stood in opposition to the incursions of the Soviet Union, the very empire that Russian President Vladimir Putin is now working to restore by the invasions of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and Ukraine proper on Thursday.

That former President Donald Trump is praising our adversary while trashing President Joe Biden strikes me as traitorous. I plan to listen carefully to all of the Missouri Senate candidates’ positions on this matter.

Art Silverblatt • Clayton

