Letter: Trump proved he can't be trusted to do the right thing

I have voted in every presidential election since 1972. Over the years I have voted for Republicans, Democrats, and even a couple of independents. I have always based my choice on which candidate has demonstrated the most character. That is, which candidate could most be trusted to do the right thing, even when nobody is looking.
Until this year, it has never crossed my mind that the outcome of the presidential election could impact the future of our democracy. When President Donald Trump was elected in 2016, I was willing to give him the benefit of the doubt that he would grow into the office and ultimately do what was best for the country. That has not happened.
What I have seen is disregard for our Constitution and the principles it embodies, like the separation of powers. I have seen contempt for and weakening of vital government agencies like the Justice Department, the State Department, and the intelligence community. I have seen too many public servants mocked and driven from their jobs because they chose to serve the best interests of their country over the self-serving motives of the president. Efforts to discredit the news media are especially troubling. Democracy cannot survive without a trusted independent media to hold decision-makers accountable.
Trump has demonstrated he cannot be trusted to do the right thing, regardless of whether people are looking. On the basis of character, my choice is pretty clear this year. I will be voting for Joe Biden.
Tom Davidson • Grafton
