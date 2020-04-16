Letter: Trump proves he’s unable to handle the top job

Now that President Donald Trump has finally faced reality and admitted that tens of thousands more Americans will die:
1. Do you approve of his 2018 firing of the pandemic response team?
2. What do you think about his rejection of pandemic warnings in January?
3. Do you think his denial of the problem and calling it a hoax was making America great again?
4. Trump and Fox News downplayed the risk and misled Americans for six weeks, which helped cause tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths. Is that the leadership you want from your president?
5. Trump blames everyone from China to Democrats to governors to hospitals for the crisis, while refusing to accept any responsibility. Do you approve?
6. Trump has refused to apply the Defense Production Act broadly and has failed to use federal resources to solve critical supply-chain problems. Is that the kind of leadership you want?
7. Trump whines at news conferences, demands his subordinates praise him, says he is doing a great job and demands that governors treat him nicely if they want federal aid. Is that presidential leadership?
8. Even now, Trump spews misinformation and puts a political spin on everything instead of acting like a wartime leader, marshaling our massive resources to win the war, and being a president for all Americans.
9. This crisis is not political. Victims will be liberals and conservatives, old and young, rich and poor, all races, genders, religions and beliefs. How many unnecessary deaths will it take to convince Trump supporters of his total inability to do the job?
Dennis Ayden • St. Louis
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.