As we embark on another election season in 2020, it might be useful to keep in mind that President Donald Trump has mastered the art of divide and conquer to acquire power and will rely on it again to maintain it in the future. The best way for ordinary citizens to contribute to the dividing and conquering is to boil everything down to a political argument.
The Democrats do this by advocating for far-left policies that the country is probably not ready for, feeling like the best answer to Trump is to have the pendulum swing in completely the opposite direction. This absolutely plays into Trump’s playbook for dividing the country. Republicans err by thinking Trump cares about what they value the most, adopting viewpoints on things like abortion and gun control that he never really had before, and then holding him up as some sort of singular savior. They look at any kind of pushback against Trump as a liberal assault on conservative values. What is Trump doing while we have these political squabbles? Laughing all the way to the White House.
I feel like there is a wide expanse of disenfranchised voters somewhere in the middle of the political spectrum, people who understand that Trump bears all the hallmarks of an authoritarian and is not suitable for how the office of the president was intended, and maybe that’s what drives many people’s reservations about him. Trump is relying on those voices being drowned out.
Michael Donat • St. Louis