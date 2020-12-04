Letter: Trump’s abuse of the Postal Service fueled his downfall

One key reason I believe President Donald Trump did not get reelected is because he wanted to tear down the U.S. Postal Service, as became evident by having picked hatchet man Louis DeJoy as the postmaster general to do his dirty work.
To try and destroy this great and generations-old institution, instead of standing behind it, doomed his fate. Let’s hope President-elect Joe Biden will defend the Postal Service and make it great again.
Ken Kuntz • Princeton Heights
