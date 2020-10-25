Letter: Trump’s accomplishments are worth considering

I told a friend I was supporting President Donald Trump, and she asked why, what had he done to make things better? Later my husband and I listed the things we think Trump has done to benefit our country.
Here’s our list: 1) The stock market reached a record high. 2) He raised tariffs on products from China to bring back manufacturing jobs. 3) Early on, he banned travel from China. 4) He insisted NATO allies pay their fair share. 5) He removed restrictive regulations on businesses, allowing more, better paying jobs. 6) Before the pandemic, the economy had low unemployment, even for minorities. 7) He instigated new agreements between Middle East countries. 8) He approved the killing of top terrorists and brought soldiers home. 9) He asked manufacturing companies to retool and manufacture ventilators, providing thousands for us and others and partnered with the private sector to provide testing and protective equipment. 10) He encouraged drug companies to work fast to provide new vaccines and medications that might soon be available.
Candidate Joe Biden said he’d raise taxes on the wealthy, meaning that things will simply cost the rest of us more. His vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, embraced more left-leaning policies. Plus, Biden won’t tell us if he would pack the Supreme Court if he wins.
Carole and Duane Langley • St. Louis County
