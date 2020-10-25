 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump’s accomplishments are worth considering
0 comments

Letter: Trump’s accomplishments are worth considering

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Biden harnesses history to describe urgency of 2020 campaign

President Donald Trump smiles during a visit to Mount Rushmore National Memorial near Keystone, S.D., on Friday, July 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

I told a friend I was supporting President Donald Trump, and she asked why, what had he done to make things better? Later my husband and I listed the things we think Trump has done to benefit our country.

Here’s our list: 1) The stock market reached a record high. 2) He raised tariffs on products from China to bring back manufacturing jobs. 3) Early on, he banned travel from China. 4) He insisted NATO allies pay their fair share. 5) He removed restrictive regulations on businesses, allowing more, better paying jobs. 6) Before the pandemic, the economy had low unemployment, even for minorities. 7) He instigated new agreements between Middle East countries. 8) He approved the killing of top terrorists and brought soldiers home. 9) He asked manufacturing companies to retool and manufacture ventilators, providing thousands for us and others and partnered with the private sector to provide testing and protective equipment. 10) He encouraged drug companies to work fast to provide new vaccines and medications that might soon be available.

Candidate Joe Biden said he’d raise taxes on the wealthy, meaning that things will simply cost the rest of us more. His vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, embraced more left-leaning policies. Plus, Biden won’t tell us if he would pack the Supreme Court if he wins.

Carole and Duane Langley • St. Louis County

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports