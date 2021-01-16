Letter: Trump’s actions made democracy more fragile than ever

Regarding “Facing 2nd impeachment, Trump stands largely silent, alone” (Jan. 13): In 2015, I was hopeful Gov. Jeb Bush or Gov. John Kasich would become president, and House Speaker Paul Ryan’s legislative agenda might finally become law. It was an extraordinary opportunity for the Republican Party.
But suddenly, a new candidate descended a golden escalator — Donald Trump. He was a joke in the business world, devoid of any positive character qualities, a purveyor of hate, a reality TV performer, and not a conservative.
Sadly, he was elected and the results were children caged, increased budget and trade deficits, allies alienated, dictators courted, and incompetence becoming the norm.
Then it got worse. He told reporter Bob Woodward that the coronavirus was very contagious and deadly and then hid those facts from our citizens while discouraging appropriate preventive measures. The economy plunged and thousands have and will have died unnecessarily.
In my lifetime, I have witnessed McCarthyism, the Cuban missile crisis, the Vietnam War, Richard Nixon, the Iran hostage crisis, and 9/11, but the Trump presidency has cast a blight on this country I have not previously witnessed. Democracy is now more fragile.
The president could not have imposed this calamity on our country alone. We know who the facilitators are. I am aggrieved that my congressman, Rep. Mike Bost, is one. Every time he ran, I voted for him, except the last election when it became obvious he was owned by the president. He has chosen office over country.
Wayne Tate • Marion, Ill.