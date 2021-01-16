Letter: Trump’s actions made democracy more fragile than ever

Regarding “Facing 2nd impeachment, Trump stands largely silent, alone” (Jan. 13): In 2015, I was hopeful Gov. Jeb Bush or Gov. John Kasich would become president, and House Speaker Paul Ryan’s legislative agenda might finally become law. It was an extraordinary opportunity for the Republican Party.

But suddenly, a new candidate descended a golden escalator — Donald Trump. He was a joke in the business world, devoid of any positive character qualities, a purveyor of hate, a reality TV performer, and not a conservative.

Sadly, he was elected and the results were children caged, increased budget and trade deficits, allies alienated, dictators courted, and incompetence becoming the norm.

Then it got worse. He told reporter Bob Woodward that the coronavirus was very contagious and deadly and then hid those facts from our citizens while discouraging appropriate preventive measures. The economy plunged and thousands have and will have died unnecessarily.