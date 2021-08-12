 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump’s anti-virus efforts don’t get enough credit
Social Media Vaccine

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. "Thank Trump" was trending last week on Twitter, suggesting that we should thank the former president for the vaccines.

 Associated Press

Regarding “US memorials to victims of COVID-19 pandemic taking shape” (July 31): Memorials are a good thing to honor the lost; however, in my opinion, this story has elements that demonize the Trump administration’s efforts in the handling of the pandemic.

Trump was right to restrict national travel in the early stages of the pandemic. He was not given enough credit for getting Operation Warp Speed going to facilitate vaccine development in record time. He also provided a U.S. Navy hospital ship to New York City as an emergency facility to make more beds available for coronavirus patients.

Why doesn’t soon-to-be-former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo put up a special memorial to the 15,000 coronavirus victims in his state who were forced into nursing homes rather than being put into hospitals?

Louis Jackson • Overland

