Letter: Trump's banking reforms could reintroduce 'redlining'

Regarding “Proposed banking changes could starve investment where it’s needed most” (Jan. 19): This editorial was both timely and badly needed. The Community Reinvestment Act was written in 1977 because banks were often taking money from less-wealthy neighborhoods and investing it in projects in other communities. This practice tended to increase the economic disparity between the two areas.
In the early 1980s, I worked for the National Training and Information Center in Chicago. My boss was Gale Cincotta, who was instrumental in developing the reinvestment act. We researched community investment and discovered that in many cases in many cities, funding for homes and small businesses was denied to African-Americans who had the exact same financial resources as other applicants who received the funding.
It’s important to recognize that racism creeps into the funding of redevelopment projects. But the larger issue is: Where is the money going? To those who already have significant resources or to those who really need it?
C.J. Zander • Richmond Heights