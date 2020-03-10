Letter: Trump's border wall robs veterans of their health care

Earlier this month, the Defense Department announced plans to halt medical care for military retirees, retiree families and family members of active-duty service members at 38 stateside bases, opting instead to treat active-duty patients only. Military retirees, including me, based our decisions to make a career out of the military on the promise of health care and other benefits for life. This is a gross breach of promise that some of us were betting on as we age. Their reasoning is lack of funding.
Yet, President Donald Trump decided to circumvent Congress and steal from the defense budget to build a wall on our southern border. Our great Missouri and Illinois Republican lawmakers are standing by and letting Trump strip the military of needed funds.
First of all, the wall will not work, as we have already seen after he spent $3.6 billion in 2019. And an additional $7.2 billion is planned to be taken from the military in 2020 for it. Instead of building this expensive wall, how about taking care of the military retirees and dependents as promised while opting instead for state-of-the-art surveillance equipment to more cheaply and effectively protect our southern borders? Congress could have approved such an option in the first place. But instead, we built a wall, and now who is actually paying for it? Military retirees.
Thomas Martin • St. Charles