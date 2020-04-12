Letter: Trump’s briefings similar to Macbeth’s observations
0 comments

Letter: Trump’s briefings similar to Macbeth’s observations

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Trump feels no need for crisis counsel from predecessors

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik

I turn on the daily White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing to receive updates from the medical professionals on the pandemic. Unfortunately, the majority of the briefing is monopolized by President Donald Trump riffing incoherent and exaggerated thoughts that inevitably morph into shameless self-aggrandizement.

As he swaggers and preens around the lectern, I am reminded of a tragedy written by William Shakespeare over 400 years ago and how timely it is and applicable to Trump in 2020. To paraphrase the final portion of Macbeth’s soliloquy, “Life’s but a walking shadow, a poor player that struts and frets his hour upon the stage, and then is heard no more. It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”

Dennis Wick • Collinsville

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports