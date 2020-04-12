Letter: Trump’s briefings similar to Macbeth’s observations

I turn on the daily White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing to receive updates from the medical professionals on the pandemic. Unfortunately, the majority of the briefing is monopolized by President Donald Trump riffing incoherent and exaggerated thoughts that inevitably morph into shameless self-aggrandizement.
As he swaggers and preens around the lectern, I am reminded of a tragedy written by William Shakespeare over 400 years ago and how timely it is and applicable to Trump in 2020. To paraphrase the final portion of Macbeth’s soliloquy, “Life’s but a walking shadow, a poor player that struts and frets his hour upon the stage, and then is heard no more. It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”
Dennis Wick • Collinsville
