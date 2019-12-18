Letter: Trump's broken promises hurt biofuel farmers

Promises, promises. America’s farmers are deeply impacted by policy changes in Washington. The Renewable Fuel Standard is an example.
In June, President Donald Trump directed his Environmental Protection Agency to approve year-round E-15 sales. While the change benefited ethanol producers but not biodiesel producers, everyone took hope that the president was keeping his word to support the biofuel industry.
Just two months later, though, the president allowed the EPA to hand out 31 small refinery exemptions for 2018. And he seemed caught off guard by the angry backlash from farmers.
It shouldn’t be hard to understand. Farmers are already facing economic hardships.
Small refinery exemptions destroy demand for biofuels. Even the leader of the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers — whose members support and directly benefit from the small refinery exemptions — acknowledged the harm to the biodiesel industry as he testified before Congress.
Ten biodiesel plants across the U.S. have shut their doors or slashed production, putting hundreds of employees out of work. The loss of production impacts jobs throughout the economy — in agriculture, trucking, delivery and manufacturing. In all, the livelihoods of more than 7,500 U.S. workers have been affected. Without a resolution that restores integrity to the program, more and more biodiesel producers will be forced to shut down.
The bottom line for Midwest farmers and biofuel producers is whether the Trump administration keeps the president’s promises.
Scott Gaffner • Greenville