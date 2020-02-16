Letter: Trump’s budget proposal is cruel and shortsighted

Regarding the editorial “Trump’s budget proposal would take from the poor to prop up the rich — again” (Feb. 12): Not only does President Donald Trump’s proposed budget unfairly cut domestic safety net programs such as Medicare, Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, it makes large reductions in foreign assistance programs, which presently account for a small percentage of the total federal budget. These cuts, if implemented, would endanger the lives and health of vulnerable populations throughout the world.
One program on the budgetary chopping block is the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, a public-private partnership that has achieved substantial success, with bipartisan support, in combating these three diseases. It could do even more if properly funded.
Rather than accept these cuts, we should call on our members of Congress to continue U.S. support for programs that promote maternal/child health and immunizations against deadly diseases. Thousands of children still die each day mostly from preventable or treatable causes like diarrhea or pneumonia. Continue programs that provide nutritional assistance because one out of every four children globally is stunted due to malnutrition. Continue programs that keep kids in school because a staggering 387 million children worldwide lack basic literacy skills.
Greg Campbell • Creve Coeur