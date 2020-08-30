 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump’s cabinet not the first to speak at a convention
Letter: Trump’s cabinet not the first to speak at a convention

Regarding the editorial, “Trump’s contempt for a key ethics law takes center stage at GOP convention” (Aug. 27): President Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows is right, no one cares about the Hatch Act, which bans federal employees from political engagement on the job or using taxpayer resources or property.

If people did care, concerned citizens would have brought it up in 2012 when, as Jim Geraghty of the National Review points out, “no fewer than six members of President Obama’s Cabinet spoke” at the 2012 Democratic National Convention at the Time Warner Cable Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Then-Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, and Secretary of Education Arne Duncan all took the stage in Charlotte on the same day while Veterans Affairs Secretary Eric Shinseki and Karen Mills of the U.S. Small Business Administration spoke the day after.

Funny the Post-Dispatch Editorial Board didn’t mention that. I guess it doesn’t apply to Barack Obama.

Joe Nenninger • Catawissa

Sports