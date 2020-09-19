Letter: Trump’s China travel ban only produced modest results

The letter, “Trump took virus seriously; banned travel from China” (Sept. 16), erroneously claims that President Donald Trump banned travel from China. In fact, while the president (at the urging of Cabinet officials, as noted by journalist Bob Woodward) did impose travel restrictions on China, this did not constitute a ban. For example, the restrictions excluded the Hong Kong and Macao territories of China; 8,000 foreign nationals from these regions entered the United States during the first three months of the restrictions. Also, 40,000 U.S. citizens and permanent residents flew to the U.S. on direct flights from China in the first two months after the restrictions. Further, as noted by Woodward, a substantial number of Chinese travelers simply first went to Europe before entering the U.S., thereby evading the restrictions.
The expert consensus is that the travel restrictions produced only modest results.
Of greater significance is Trump’s admitted downplaying of the seriousness of the virus. By failing to advocate, and indeed actively discouraging, the wearing of masks and modifications to business activity, Trump needlessly caused thousands of deaths.
Trump’s mishandling of the pandemic unfortunately continues. Thus, he persists in conducting rallies where masking is nonexistent. At his latest town hall in Philadelphia, he stated that a vaccine is not necessary for coronavirus eradication because “herd mentality” (he apparently meant herd immunity) will render the virus harmless. Left unsaid was the fact that, without a vaccine, such immunity would only occur after 3 million American deaths.
Greg Campbell • Creve Coeur
