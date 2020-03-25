Letter: Trump’s ‘Chinese virus’ term is a racist distraction

Regarding the editorial, “Trump’s ‘Chinese virus’ reference encourages anti-Asian hatred.” (March 20): First, there was the derogatory terms the “yellow peril” and the “perpetual foreigner.” Now comes the “Chinese virus.” As a Chinese American, I am angered.
However, we must remember: President Donald Trump has a record of attempting to distract us from what matters.
The current administration had months to prepare for a disaster that has sickened and killed many people around the world and is now spreading in the United States. President Trump painted optimistic pictures and discounted medical and science experts. Panic and desperation have followed. The Trump administration’s failure to provide tests, ventilators and protective equipment impacts us all. Our heroic doctors, nurses and other health professionals are, and will be, fighting with their arms tied behind their collective backs against the coronavirus, and now America’s society and economy will have to shut down until the battle is over.
Ed Shew • Lake Saint Louis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!