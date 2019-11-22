It’s not just the phone call. It’s clear now that the corruption and dangerous narcissism in President Donald Trump’s administration extends in all directions. The Ukrainian shakedown conducted by Trump’s appointees, as well as in the infamous July 25 phone call, are just one example. While soliciting foreign support for Trump’s reelection campaign is a federal crime, it is not the main event.
Instead, Trump’s actions that consistently and effectively give support to Russia are even more dangerous and dastardly. Sacrificing Ukraine to Russian President Vladimir Putin (as well as abandoning the Kurds and allowing the Islamic State to regroup while inviting Russia and its ally Syria to control that area of northern Syria) will cause the U.S. great harm and greatly benefit Russia.
Make no mistake, Putin may be a friend of Trump, but Russia is no friend of America. Is Trump a “Manchurian Candidate”? Does he know where his loyalty lies? It is up to us, and our representatives in the House and Senate, to find that out.
Sandra Johnson • St. Louis