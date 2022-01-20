Letter: Trump’s continued influence will cost US its democracy

Regarding William Cooper’s guest column “ By attacking the vote-counters, Trump chips at the foundation of democracy ” (Jan. 18): Many Republicans in Congress are still following Donald Trump like mice following the Pied Piper. Some lawmakers have rejected him privately but not publicly, because they want his core base to support them in the next election.

Trump took the solemn oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution, but he was twice impeached. He has shown his distaste for democracy. Many people, including Republicans, realize the danger if he is reelected. It’s becoming more and more apparent that our cherished, 250-year-old democracy is in great danger of being lost. Everyone has to open their eyes and see this. We must really understand the gravity of this, and we must ask ourselves if America will be happy without a democracy. And we should ask this question before it’s too late.