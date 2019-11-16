Following the shifting defenses of President Donald Trump has reminded me of Jon Lovitz’s famous “Saturday Night Live” character, Tommy Flanagan, the pathological liar. First it was the whistleblower, who only had second-hand information. Then later the identity of the discredited whistleblower became suddenly important as other witnesses corroborated the whistleblower’s allegations.
Yeah, tell us the name of the whistleblower. That’s the ticket, as the pathological liar (Lovitz) might say. Then the argument shifted to “no quid pro quo,” claiming that the transcript showed only innocent requests for an investigation. Yeah, that’s it, no quid pro quo, Lovitz might reply.
Now the blame has shifted to the accomplices, throwing Rudy Giuliani, Gordon Sondland and Mick Mulvaney under the bus. Yeah, those guys made the quid pro quo. That’s the ticket.
When the defense of the president’s behavior shifts weekly, how can you believe that the current argument is the truth? Tommy Flanagan would be proud of the elusive arguments in the president’s defense.
Bill Tucker • Chesterfield