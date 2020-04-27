Letter: Trump’s disinfectant injection idea is dangerous
Letter: Trump’s disinfectant injection idea is dangerous

Regarding “Don’t inject disinfectants, Lysol warns as Trump raises idea” (April 24): President Donald Trump’s latest suggestion on the cure for the virus has some merit. He said: “I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning?”

Well, maybe he’s hit on something after all. Let’s give it a shot (pun intended). It’s not the first time this has been suggested. In fact, a highly respected doctor attempted that very thing and with dramatic results. With degrees from some of the finest medical schools in Europe including a doctorate in anthropology, his career left an indelible mark in the field of medicine.

Indeed, Dr. Josef Mengele is a name that medical science would like to (and hopefully won’t) forget.

Catherine Stoltz • Belleville

