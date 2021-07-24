Letter: Trump’s election grudge carries over to vaccine trust

Regarding the letter “Trump doesn’t get enough credit for developing vaccine” (July 20): The letter writer complains that the Post-Dispatch didn’t give former President Donald Trump enough credit for his “strikingly successful vaccine development program.”
He has a point. However, Trump said in a statement on July 18 about President Joe Biden: “He’s way behind schedule, and people are refusing to take the vaccine because they don’t trust his administration, they don’t trust the election results, and they certainly don’t trust the fake news, which is refusing to tell the truth.” Wouldn’t it be far more effective for Trump to encourage people to get the vaccine rather than using his grudge against his loss and the current administration to rally against it?
Given that only about 50% of the country is fully vaccinated and 99.5% of people who get the coronavirus are unvaccinated, imagine what things would look like if Trump advocated for it.
Debra Udey • University City