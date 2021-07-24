Letter: Trump’s election grudge carries over to vaccine trust

He has a point. However, Trump said in a statement on July 18 about President Joe Biden: “He’s way behind schedule, and people are refusing to take the vaccine because they don’t trust his administration, they don’t trust the election results, and they certainly don’t trust the fake news, which is refusing to tell the truth.” Wouldn’t it be far more effective for Trump to encourage people to get the vaccine rather than using his grudge against his loss and the current administration to rally against it?