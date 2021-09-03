Letter: Trump’s flawed Taliban deal promised an endless war

Regarding “ Triumphant Taliban declare victory from airport” (Sept. 1): Many people who’ve only recently started paying attention to Afghanistan are now asking: Why couldn’t we keep a small force to keep the Taliban from taking over?

Well, look no further than to the master of the art of the deal, Donald Trump, who agreed to leave by May 2021, release 5,000 Taliban fighters and, in exchange, the Taliban wouldn’t attack our troops. So what option did we have? Stay and risk attacks on our troops, and then we respond, followed by a Taliban response, followed by another decade there? No thanks.