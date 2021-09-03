 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump’s flawed Taliban deal promised an endless war
0 comments

Letter: Trump’s flawed Taliban deal promised an endless war

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mullah's rise charts Taliban's long road back to power

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2020 file photo, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of the Taliban's peace negotiation team, amid talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government, in Doha, Qatar. Baradar, the Taliban's top political leader, who made a triumphal return to Afghanistan this week, battled the U.S. and its allies for decades but then signed a landmark peace agreement with the Trump administration. Baradar is now expected to play a key role in negotiations between the Taliban and officials from the Afghan government that the insurgents deposed in their blitz across the country. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool, File)

 Patrick Semansky

Regarding “Triumphant Taliban declare victory from airport” (Sept. 1): Many people who’ve only recently started paying attention to Afghanistan are now asking: Why couldn’t we keep a small force to keep the Taliban from taking over?

Well, look no further than to the master of the art of the deal, Donald Trump, who agreed to leave by May 2021, release 5,000 Taliban fighters and, in exchange, the Taliban wouldn’t attack our troops. So what option did we have? Stay and risk attacks on our troops, and then we respond, followed by a Taliban response, followed by another decade there? No thanks.

Denis Beganovic • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News