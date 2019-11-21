So President Donald Trump does not recall a phone conversation in which an aide, in a public restaurant in Kyiv, overheard him say to the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, that he was interested in Ukraine investigating Hunter Biden?
First, we know Trump is a pathological liar. Let me offer one example for the naysayers. Aboard Air Force One last year, a reporter asked the president if he knew anything about payments to Stormy Daniels. Trump’s response was “No.” Then, asked about why his attorney Michael Cohen made a payment to her, he said, “Well, you’ll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney, and you’ll have to ask Michael Cohen.” Trump's initial denial was a lie, and his attorney is now serving time.
Trump is a walking liar. He’s lied 13,000 times and counting.
Greg Gibson • Breckenridge Hills