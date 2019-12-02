Lost in the endless barrage of presidential tweets, there is one that is so outrageous and offensive that we cannot and must not overlook it.
Angered by the Democrat-led House Intelligence Committee impeachment inquiry, President Donald Trump recently tweeted that Rep. Adam Schiff is a liar and then admonished Republicans to “Keep fighting tough, Republicans, you are dealing with human scum.”
Is this what we have come to now, that we accept words like this from our president? That politicians from the opposing party are human scum? Our fellow Americans? His fellow Americans? Why haven’t Republicans objected to these despicable words? Is this the “new normal” condition we are told we are living under?
I fervently hope not, and I urge everyone to contact their senators and representative and let them know President Trump’s tweets are unacceptable.
Ruth C. Bauer • Kirkwood