Letter: Trump’s immature behavior extends to pardons

It has been my observation that President Donald Trump’s supporters frequently sidestep his character flaws by saying: Oh, that’s just Trump being Trump. His constant bullying and childish name-calling would never be tolerated in our schools. Why, indeed, should we turn a blind eye when the president indulges in it, to wit: Mini Mike (Michael Bloomberg), Howdy Doody (Pete Buttigieg), Lyin’ Ted (Sen. Ted Cruz), Fat Jerry (Rep. Jerry Nadler), Little Marco (Sen. Marco Rubio), Shifty Schiff (Rep. Adam Schiff). All of the foregoing are elected officials who deserve to be addressed as public servants. This immature behavior proves that Trump lacks command of the English language.
After his impeachment trial, there were a few senators who believed Trump had learned his lesson. But the majority correctly predicted his buffoonery would only worsen, such as browbeating Attorney General William Barr and urging leniency for Roger Stone.
Trump said, “I’m actually, I guess, the chief law enforcement officer of the country.” Is that really how our country is supposed to work?
Then Trump extended pardons to a who’s who of grifters. How apropos that he commuted the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich. Sleaze abetting sleaze. I can see it now: Trump/Blagojevich 2020, both proudly wearing their red Make America Great Again ball caps. How about Make America Gag Again?
Mike Cleary • Alton