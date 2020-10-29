Letter: Trump’s interview reveals more of his childish behavior

Regarding “The Latest: Trump abruptly ends ‘60 Minutes’ interview” (Oct. 20): I walked away with three observations from this interview: First, Republicans continue to falsely claim Joe Biden lives in a basement and suffers from dementia. But as I watched Biden, he was clear and coherent and provided simple, orderly responses. Rather than arguing about the Republicans’ procedures used to fill Supreme Court vacancies, he calmly said he would reach across the aisle and establish a 180-day commission to review various judicial areas rather than packing the court. By contrast, President Donald Trump was argumentative and acted like a spoiled rich boy and refused to answer some of the questions.
Interviewer Leslie Stahl recalled that in a 2017 interview with President Trump, he had admitted that he claimed fake news in order to discredit the media so when they wrote negative stories about him, no one would believe them. The conclusion: It’s not fake news when facts are presented.
The president’s unwarranted, abrasive and childish behavior with the interviewer is not presidential. Harry S. Truman, Missouri’s only president, famously said, “The buck stops here.” Trump infers it stops everywhere else but with him.
We have an opportunity to elect a person who takes responsibility but, more importantly, considers reuniting our country as a primary goal for his administration.
Jim Zemenick • Webster Groves
