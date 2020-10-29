Letter: Trump’s interview reveals more of his childish behavior

Regarding “The Latest: Trump abruptly ends ‘60 Minutes’ interview” (Oct. 20): I walked away with three observations from this interview: First, Republicans continue to falsely claim Joe Biden lives in a basement and suffers from dementia. But as I watched Biden, he was clear and coherent and provided simple, orderly responses. Rather than arguing about the Republicans’ procedures used to fill Supreme Court vacancies, he calmly said he would reach across the aisle and establish a 180-day commission to review various judicial areas rather than packing the court. By contrast, President Donald Trump was argumentative and acted like a spoiled rich boy and refused to answer some of the questions.